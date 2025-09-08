ITANAGAR, 7 Sep: The Christian Youth Endeavour (CYE) of the Itanagar Town Baptist Church (ITBC) commenced its 25th year milestone celebration with a grand ceremony on Saturday, marked by a marathon and a free health screening camp.

The milestone celebration is being held from 7 to 9 November.

The marathon, held under the theme ‘Pressing towards the goal’ (Philippians 3:14), witnessed enthusiastic participation of over 100 runners across four categories: Sunday School Students, CYE members, 40 years below, and 40 years above. Covering a distance of 9 kilometres, the marathon was a vibrant display of youthful energy, determination, and community spirit.

Following the marathon, a free health screening camp was organized, which witnessed overwhelming response from the public. Conducted under the theme ‘Healthy life, healthy soul’ (3 John 1:2), the camp was made possible through the collaboration of the Urban Dental Care, Abotani Eye Care, and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, which extended its NCD services and free diagnostic facilities.

The camp witnessed a massive turnout, with more than 270 individuals availing general health check-ups, over 80 patients receiving dental consultations, and more than 160 beneficiaries registering for eye care services. The initiative not only promoted health awareness but also ensured that the community had access to essential medical services free of cost.

The event was attended by Rev Halli Likha Ama, the principal of ATC, Moinhappa, in the presence of Rev Likha Takar, pastor of the Itanagar Town Baptist Church, who extended his blessings and support to the initiative.

Speaking on behalf of the organising committee, organising secretary Bro Manjing Arangham extended gratitude to Rev Ama for his presence, to the medical professionals for their selfless services, and to all the marathon participants and attendees who contributed to making the event a resounding success.