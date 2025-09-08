ITANAGAR, 7 Sep: Taking suo motu cognizance of the reported death of a woman due to medical negligence at the TRIHMS in Naharlagun, the Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission (APHRC) has issued a notice to the state health and family welfare (HFW) commissioner and the Naharlagun superintendent of police, seeking a detailed report in the matter within two weeks.

The commission observed that the news report raises a serious issue of violation of human rights.

As per news reports, Bengia Ama Gora (22), who underwent a C-section surgery on 2 September and was kept in ICU, died on 6 September. The family claims that the woman died due to doctors’ negligence.

The commission stated citing media reports that an FIR has been filed, and the relatives have refused to take the body from the ICU until justice is delivered and the authorities act against those responsible.

“The family members of the woman have alleged that neither the hospital staff nor the doctors took care of her, even as she was profusely bleeding and writhing in pain after the surgery and even after repeated requests, the TRIHMS authority did not shift her from the ward to the ICU,” the commission stated, citing media reports.

According to reports, the commission stated, the woman was admitted to the TRIHMS on 30 August, and she underwent surgery for delivery on 31 August.

“The victim suffered excessive bleeding throughout the night, including urinary blockage after the operation. The issue was reported to doctors and staff on duty instantly but no attention was paid by the TRIHMS authorities.”

“The patient’s condition deteriorated, requiring a second operation. Unfortunately, the patient lapsed into a coma and passed away on 6 September,” the commission stated.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress expressed deep anguish over the death of the woman and demanded a swift and fair investigation into the matter.

Demanding exemplary punishment for those responsible for the death of the woman, the youth wing of the Congress party further demanded a complete ban on government doctors practicing in private clinics.