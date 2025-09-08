ITANAGAR, 7 Sep: Snow Panthers emerged the winner of the inaugural Rising Champions League (RCL), which concluded at IG Park here on Sunday.

Varun Gatwar claimed both the highest wicket-taker award and the man of the series title.

The emerging player of the tournament award went to Kokam Techi Tayam, while Subham Chaudhary received the award for the highest run-scorer.

The tournament gave special focus on the U-14 and U-16 age categories.

The vision behind this initiative was to provide a strong foundation for budding cricketers at a young age, the Itanagar Cricket Club, the organizer of the event, said.

“By nurturing their skills early, we not only strengthen the base of cricket in our state but also prepare these young players to become the pillars of our future teams,” it said.

“Such initiatives are more than just competitions; they spark passion, discipline, and determination in young hearts. They create excitement for cricket among children and encourage them to dream big. At the same time, engaging in sports helps them channel their energy positively, steering them away from unwanted practices,” the release said.

The organizer added: “The Rising Champions League is not only about trophies and awards – it is about inspiring a generation, building character, and laying the groundwork for a brighter cricketing future in our state. This tournament will always be remembered as the first step towards nurturing tomorrow’s champions.”

The event was sponsored by Itanagar Cricket Club president Suraj Tayam.