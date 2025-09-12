PARSI PARLO, 11 Sep: As part of its ongoing efforts to promote human rights awareness, the Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission (APSHRC) conducted an outreach programme here in Kurung Kumey district on Thursday.

Addressing the participants, including GBs, panchayat leaders, NGOs, women’s organizations, legal professionals, human rights activists and members of the district students’ union, APSHRC Chairman Bamang Tago outlined the brief history of the APSHRC and spoke about its roles and responsibilities in combating human rights violations.

APSHRC Secretary Ibom Tao informed the participants about various welfare-oriented government initiatives and flagship schemes aimed at benefiting the people. He explained the proceduresfor availing of these opportunities.

Advocate Taba Zim highlighted the role of the Child Welfare Committee in safeguarding the human rights of children, while Arunachal Citizen Rights coordinator Bamang Kaku created awareness on HIV and substance abuse.

APSHRC Research Officer Joel Angu provided a brief overview of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, emphasizing the importance of human rights awareness and the key role the commission is playing in safeguarding those rights as per the PHR Act, 1993.

The visit to Parsi Parlo was followed by a field visit to Damin.