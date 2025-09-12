[ Bengia Ajum ]

MEGDONG, 11 Sep: In yet another disturbing incident, a Class 9 student of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) here in Kamle district was brutally beaten up by a group of students of Class 12.

The incident came to light when the parents of the victim visited the school to see their children. As per reports, the incident took place on 8 September night.

After dinner, a group of Class 12 boys took the victim to the backside of the school kitchen and severely thrashed him. The seniors alleged that the victim was using a laptop that had been given to him by the school authorities for various science-related projects. The victim suffered serious injury and has been admitted to the district hospital in Daporijo in Upper Subansiri district.

The school authorities have initiated action against the boys involved in the incident. The victim alleged that he was attacked by around 10 senior students, but he managed to identify four of them. The school authorities have expelled the four boys involved in the incident.

A police team led by Kamle SP Techi Hanyir visited the school after receiving information from the school authorities. “We have visited the school and interacted with the authorities. We are also in touch with the victim’s parents and are doing everything from our side,” said the SP.

Meanwhile, the parents have raised concern over the functioning of the school. “Such a major incident took place and the school authorities had no idea. If the victim’s parents had not visited, this would have gone unnoticed, and the victim could have faced a life-threatening situation. JNV authorities need to look into it and improve vigilance in the hostel,” said a parent.