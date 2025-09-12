ITANAGAR, 11 Sep: Governor KT Parnaik said that Arunachal Pradesh, with its unique geography, rich cultural diversity, and vital strategic significance, requires an administrative model that is not only efficient but also sensitive to local traditions and responsive to the needs of citizens.

The governor said this during a meeting with Administrative Reforms Commission (ARC) Chairperson Promod Jain at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

The two discussed ways in which administrative reforms can strengthen public trust, empower grassroots institutions, and enhance service delivery, paving the way for inclusive growth and good governance in the state.

The governor underlined the importance of strengthening the administrative framework of Arunachal to meet the aspirations of its people. He highlighted the need for reforms that promote participatory governance, administrative modernization, transparency and accountability, and sustainable development-oriented administration.

The governor also stressed that reforms must be practical, people-centric, and future-focused, ensuring that governance reaches even the most remote corners of the state. (Raj Bhavan)