TAWANG, 12 Sep: Tawang DC Namgyal Angmo reviewed the status of all the programmes/projects in the district and took a detailed review of the revenue generation status of various departments during a District Level Monitoring Committee meeting-cum-review of the district development report (DDR), held here on Friday.

During the meeting, the DC instructed all administrative officers to conduct regular site inspections and submit their reports. She also directed that officers who have adopted schools must visit the schools at least once a month and furnish their observations.

She also urged all departments to work in close coordination for effective implementation of government programmes and schemes at the grassroots level.

Assistant Commissioner Sangey Wangmu Mosobi highlighted the importance of the structured reporting format (of the DDR) for assessing the overall performance of the district. She emphasized the need to monitor the progress of saturation under various schemes, and directed that revenue collection data be duly reported for effective review.

SP DW Thongon, Lungla ADC Tashi Dondup and Jang ADC H Kri, besides all heads of offices of Tawang, Lungla and Jang attended the meeting. (DIPRO)