SEPPA, 12 Sep: East Kameng district has chalked out an action plan for the upcoming mock drill on disaster preparedness, scheduled to be held on 18 September across the state.

Attending a preparatory meeting on the district’s action plan here on Friday, heads of departments and nodal officers apprised Additional Deputy Commissioner ADC (HQ) Manjunath R of their preparation plans to make the mock exercises more realistic and impactful.

The mock exercises will simulate disaster scenarios, including earthquake, landslide, and glacial lake outburst flood.

Chairing the meeting, Manjunath urged all nodal officers to strictly adhere to government directions and guidelines while ensuring effective and innovative execution of their responsibilities.

The ADC underscored the importance of the exercises in strengthening disaster preparedness and response mechanisms at the district level.

Emphasizing the value of the exercise, he highlighted that such initiatives should serve as an opportunity for people to learn and “adopt preventive measures during times of disaster.”

Administrative officers, representatives from the Police Department, and heads of other departments of East Kameng district attended the meeting. (DIPRO)