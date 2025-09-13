ITANAGAR, 12 Sep: The annual fitness test for state referees was conducted on Thursday by the Arunachal Football Referee Committee (AFRC),under the aegis of the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA), at the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium in Yupia.

The session was supervised by NEZ ZRCO Joychandra Singh, who served as the instructor for the course. A total of 60 referees from across the state took part in this year’s fitness test, reflecting the growing commitment and enthusiasm of match officials in Arunachal.

Following the test, referees and referee assessor were felicitated for their achievements. Those who were felicitated were: Sangam Kayang (Level 5 national referee); Tanyong Nokar (Level 5 national assistant referee; Diana Taying (Level 5 national assistant referee); Ashok Saring (referee assessor); Nato Pertin (referee assessor); and Tana Sunny (referee assessor).

In addition, the committee bid adieu to Patey Anya Nabam, acknowledging her years of dedicated services and outstanding career in refereeing.

APFA treasurer Gebin Kato, and its executive committee members Tapi Apa attended the felicitation programme, in the presence of AFRC chairman Tadap, committee members, and “head of referee,” the APFA informed in a release.