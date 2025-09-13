TAWANG, 12 Sep: A national workshop on ‘Strengthening of farmers-producers organizations (FPOs) for agri-enterprise development and sustainable livelihoods in rural border communities’ was held at the Kalawangpo convention hall here in Tawang district on Friday.

The workshop aimed to strengthen FPOs, foster agri-enterprise development, and promote sustainable livelihoods in rural border communities, bringing together experts, scientists, and farmers on a common platform. It was organized by the College of Agriculture, Pasighat, in collaboration with IVRI Itanagar, NDRI Karnal, RCER Patna, RLBCAU Jhansi, RPCAU Samastipur, and ATARI-VI Guwahati.

Speaking on the occasion, retired lieutenant general Konsam Himalay Singh emphasized the role of agricultural enterprises in promoting sustainable livelihoods in border regions.

“Border communities are the true sentinels of our nation. Strengthening FPOs and agri-enterprises in these regions not only ensures sustainable livelihoods but also enhances national security by empowering people to stay rooted in their land with dignity and prosperity,” he said.

Singh said that border areas could be transformed into hubs of agricultural growth and enterprise by uniting farmers through FPOs and linking them with moderntechnology and markets with government support.

“The spirit of self-reliance must begin from our villages,” he said, and added that “sustainable development in the border regions is not just an economic necessity but a strategic imperative.”

Resource persons from Imphal-based Central Agricultural University (CAU), including its Research Director Dr LM Garnayak, HVC Dr Anupam Mishra and DEE Dr Ph Ranjit Sharma also spoke on the occasion.

The inaugural programme was followed by a farmers-scientists interaction, technical sessions, and an input distribution programme for farmers.

A host of dignitaries, including Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo, Guwahati-based ATARI-Zone VI Director Dr G Kadirvel, and Patna-based RCER Director Dr Anup Das, among others, were present during the programme. (DIPRO)