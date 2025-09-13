NAMSAI, 12 Sep: A two-day ‘On-farm demonstration on coconut cultivation-cum-seedlings distribution’ programme was conducted by Guwahati (Assam)-based Coconut Development Board (CDB) regional office, in collaboration with the KVK Namsai at the KVK office here from 11-12 September.

CDB Horticulture Assistant Mridul Talukdar joined as the resource person on behalf of the CDB.

During the programme, KVK Head Dr Utpal Baruaencouraged the farmers to follow scientific coconut cultivation practices for maximum benefits, and encouraged them to take larger contiguous areas for coconut seed nursery.

Plant protection scientist Dr Madhumita S Boraelaborated insect pest and disease management in coconut, starting from selection of appropriate land and treatment of planting pit, maintaining planting distance, and scope of intercropping.

Talukdar demonstrated the correct technique of planting coconut in pit, and dwelt on nutrient and water management at different stages. He also apprised the farmers of the various schemes provided by the CDB, and the dos and don’ts of coconut cultivation.

The programme was then carried forward by distribution of 3,100 saplings of Kamrupa Tall, East Coast Tall and West Coast Tall varieties to 100 farmers from Chowkham, Namsai and Lekang blocks of Namsai district.

The next day, the team, comprising Talukdar and KVK experts, went for field inspection to the fields of farmers who had been provided with seedlings in the previous years. The success rate and issues identified were noted for further action.