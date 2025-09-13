Arunachal guv attends oath-taking ceremony

NEW DELHI/ITANAGAR, 12 Sep: Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan was on Friday sworn in as the 15th vice president of India.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to the 67-year-old Radhakrishnan at a brief ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Dressed in a red kurta, Radhakrishnan took oath in English in the name of god.

Radhakrishnan will hold the office till 11 September, 2030. He is the third leader from Tamil Nadu to occupy the coveted post.

President Murmu congratulated Radhakrishnan after he took oath.

Radhakrishanan won the vice presidential election on Tuesday, defeating the joint opposition nominee B Sudershan Reddy by a margin of 152 votes.

The election was necessitated due to the sudden resignation of the then incumbent, Jagdeep Dhankhar on 21 July over health issues.

Dhankhar was present at the ceremony – his first public appearance since his resignation as VP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda were on the front row across the aisle.

Former president Ram Nath Kovind, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu were also present at the oath-taking.

Governor Parnaik, on behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, congratulated the newly sworn-in VP conveyed warm wishes for a successful tenure.

He expressed confidence that with his vast experience, statesmanship, and commitment to public service, Radhakrishnan would further strengthen the democratic fabric of the nation and uphold the dignity and prestige of the high office he now occupies. (PTI/Raj Bhavan)