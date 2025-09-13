ITANAGAR, 12 Sep: Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV) Tafrogam clinched the champion’s title at the ‘Battle of Minds 2.0’, the state-level inter-school quiz competition organised by the Youth Affairs Department.

The all-girls team of Kumari Evey Meto and Kumari Tonam Tayang outclassed their rivals with quick reflexes, sharp intellect and flawless teamwork to lift the coveted trophy here on Thursday.

The competition saw record participation this year, with 343 schools joining in – a massive leap from 53 in its inaugural edition.

Blue Pine Residential English School, Ziro, secured the runner-up spot, while VKV Nirjuli and Ramakrishna Sarada Mission School, Dirang, bagged the second and third runner-up position, respectively.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu was all praise for the winners, calling the duo’s performance “remarkable” and commending the Youth Affairs Department for creating a vibrant platform for young talent.

Deputy CM Chowna Mein echoed the sentiment, noting that such competitions “not only encourage knowledge and curiosity but also inculcate a sense of healthy competition among young minds.”

Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kento Jini hailed the dominance of girl participants.

“Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao – what an inspiring example! Out of 343 teams, four all-girls teams made it to the prestigious finale. Heartfelt congratulations to all four teams for their remarkable performance,” he said.

The organisers pointed out that the contest has evolved into one of Arunachal Pradesh’ most dynamic youth events, with zonal rounds spanning Itanagar, Ziro, Bomdila, Aalo, Roing and Namsai.

The initiative, they added, is fast becoming a flagship academic platform, encouraging critical thinking, communication and leadership skills among schoolchildren.

“This competition has evolved into one of the state’s most vibrant youth platforms, offering students not just an arena to showcase their knowledge but also a chance to hone critical thinking, communication and leadership skills,” production head of the event, Kobyum Zirdo, said.