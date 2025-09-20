ITANAGAR, 19 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) on Friday deeply mourned the demise of Gamde Ete Gamlin, wife of late Hokjar Gamlin.

In a condolence message to late Gamlin’s daughter Jarjum Ete, who is former president-cum-adviser of the APWWS (CEC), the APWWS stated, “She was a remarkable woman who raised strong and dedicated children. The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society is truly indebted to her for blessing the world with a daughter like you – a steadfast pillar of strength in our organisation. In this time of immense grief, our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. May the enduring legacy of her strength, compassion, and wisdom continue to inspire all who had the privilege of knowing her. The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society salutes this extraordinary mother, whose nurturing spirit and values live on through her children’s selfless service to society.”

The APWWS also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

APC, APUWJ, APBG mourn Gamlin’s demise

The Arunachal Press Club (APC) and the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) have deeply mourned the demise of Gamde Ete Gamlin, mother of former APC president and Eastern Sentinel proprietor Jarpum Gamlin.

Born on 1 January, 1938, in Bene village in West Siang district to late Kigam Ete and late Mima Nomuk Ete, Gamde Ete Gamlin was married to Sokjar Gamlin in 1952. She was the mother of Jarkar Gamlin, late Jarbom Gamlin, Maj Gen Jarken Gamlin, Jarjum Gamlin Ete, Jarsa Gamlin, Jarter Gamlin Ronya and Jarpum Gamlin.

In their condolence message, the APC and the APUWJ said, “She will be remembered as a doting grandmother and great-grandmother, a loving and caring mother, and a disciplinarian who almost single-handedly raised her own children as well as nephews, nieces and children of friends and acquaintances.”

They further noted that her demise has left “a void not only in her family but also among all those who drew strength and guidance from her wisdom and resilience.”

“She embodied dignity, courage, and compassion in equal measure. Her unwavering support to her family and community will be cherished as her enduring legacy,” the joint statement said.

“On behalf of the media fraternity of Arunachal Pradesh, we extend our deepest condolences to Jarpum Gamlin and the bereaved family members. We pray for eternal peace of the departed soul,” it added.

The Arunachal Publishers and Broadcasters Guild (APBG) has expressed deep sorrow at the passing of Gamde Ete Gamlin, mother of APBG Chairman and founding editor of Eastern Sentinel, Jarpum Gamlin.

“Late Gamde Ete Gamlin lived a life of dignity, courage, and compassion. She was not only the matriarch of a distinguished family – including former minister Jarkar Gamlin, former chief minister late Jarbom Gamlin, Maj Gen Jarken Gamlin, Jarjum Gamlin Ete, Jarsa Gamlin, Jarter Gamlin Ronya, and Jarpum Gamlin – but also a source of strength, guidance, and inspiration to all who knew her,” the guild stated in a condolence message.

Remembered as a doting grandmother and great-grandmother, a loving and caring mother, and a disciplinarian who almost single-handedly raised her children as well as many others, her legacy of resilience, love and service will remain cherished forever, it said.

“On behalf of the publishing and broadcasting fraternity of Arunachal Pradesh, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Jarpum Gamlin and the entire bereaved family. We pray for eternal peace of the departed soul and strength to the family in this moment of grief,” it said.