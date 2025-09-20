[ Bengia Ajum ]

ROING, 19 Sep: Once, he walked across the length and breadth of the Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary with a mission to protect its rich forests and wildlife. After 30 years of service in the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department, Dhan Bahadur Rana, fondly known as Daju, has finally hung up his boots and is retiring from service.

Rana began his journey in Arunachal Pradesh as a BRO worker, and later joined the forest department. He came from Assam as a young boy, and is now leaving Arunachal as an old man.

He initially served in the Dibang Territorial Division, Roing, and later in the Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary Division. In the later part of his service, he worked as the cook and chowkidar at the Mayudia forest rest house in Lower Dibang Valley district.

It was here that he touched the lives of many and became widely known and loved as Daju.

In his early years, Rana was among the forest department staffers who regularly patrolled the Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary. He recalls witnessing tigers and other big cats during a time when vehicular and human disturbances were minimal.

“When I started the service, there were few humans in and around the Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary. Sighting wildlife was very common as they used to roam nearby,” he shares.

Rana literally saw the area transform over the years, and he hopes that the sanctuary where he spent the majority of his life will continue to thrive in the future.

“My life is deeply intertwined with Arunachal’s wilderness, particularly the enchanting Mishmi hills and the Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary. I will carry these memories with me forever,” he says.

His long association with the forest rest house in Mayudia made him a familiar and trusted face for generations of forest staffers, researchers, bird watchers, and travellers.

“He ensured that every weary visitor was greeted with warmth, often through a steaming cup of coffee or a plate of Maggi that became legendary among birding enthusiasts. For stranded travellers, his presence was both a comfort and a lifeline,” shared Tajum Yomcha, a research officer and Scientist-B at the Namdapha Tiger Reserve, who often visits the Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary for work.

“The forest department and all those whose lives he touched remember him with deep respect and gratitude,” Yomcha added.

Though age has caught up with him, Rana’s spirit remains high, and he hopes that even after he leaves, the Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary will continue to flourish. His story is not just about one man; it reflects an era when simplicity, sincerity, and service defined the guardians of the forests.

“His life stands as a quiet yet profound example of devotion, honesty, and love for the forests of Arunachal,” sums up Yomcha.