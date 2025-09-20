NEW DELHI/GUWAHATI/ITANAGAR, 19 Sep: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and leaders across the Northeast mourned the death of singing sensation Zubeen Garg, describing him as a generational talent whose voice defined an era.

“Shocked by the sudden demise of popular singer Zubeen Garg. He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X.

“His renditions were very popular among people across all walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” he said.

Expressing grief over the death of Garg, Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Zubeen’s demise leaves a void that will never be filled.”

“Deeply saddened to know about the demise of Zubeen Garg Ji, an iconic singer, musician, and film personality from Assam,” Shah posted on X.

Garg “mesmerised listeners for decades with his golden voice and wove the threads of unity across India with his timeless music”, Shah said.

“My thoughts are with his family, friends, and millions of followers in these difficult times,” he added.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Garg’s death is an immense loss to the state and the nation.

“Today Assam lost one of its favourite sons. I am at a loss for words to describe what Zubeen meant for the state. He has gone too early; this was not the age to go,” Sarma posted on X.

“Zubeen’s voice had an unmatched ability to energise people and his music spoke directly to our minds and souls. He has left a void that will never be filled. Our future generations will remember him as a stalwart of Assam’s culture, and his works will inspire many more talented artists in the days and years to come,” he added.

Sarma said that beyond Zubeen’s music, his connection with people and passion for helping them will always be remembered.

“I will greatly cherish all my interactions with him. That magical voice has forever gone silent. Tragic beyond words!” he added.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said Garg was more than a singer.

“He was a cultural torchbearer whose melodies brought people together, lifted spirits, and gave voice to our shared identity. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones. May his soul find peace, and may his music live on forever,” he said in a post on X.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also joined in mourning the death of the singer.

“His voice and legacy will forever live on in our hearts. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Mein said in a social media post.

Health Minister Biyuram Wahge remembered Garg for his contribution to the region.

“His mellifluous voice and fearless artistry transcended boundaries, touching countless hearts and enriching cultures, including the many soulful songs he dedicated to Arunachal Pradesh. I pray for strength for his family and loved ones in this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace,” Wahge said.

“Deeply shocked to hear about the sudden demise of the popular and multi-talented singer, songwriter, music director and instrumentalist Zubeen Garg, the beloved voice of India,” Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren posted on X.

“His music carried the soul of Assam and India to every corner of the country, filling our hearts to joy and pride. Assam has lost one of its brightest cultural icons, and the entire nation mourns with it,” he added.

Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said Garg’s death is an irreparable loss for the state, the nation and the world of music.

“Zubeen Garg was the heartbeat of a generation and his voice was a powerful symbol of pride for millions. In this moment of overwhelming sorrow, I stand in solidarity with the people of Assam. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers, and prayers for the eternal peace of his soul,” he said in a post on X.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said, “We have lost a magical voice and a versatile personality… His evergreen songs will inspire talented artists for generations to come. I pray for his departed soul.”

Actor Adil Hussain, who hails from Assam, said Garg’s contribution to the Assamese music and culture was extraordinary.

“He will live amongst us through his songs… Dear Zubeen, I remember you with lots of love and fondness… May his singing soul rest in peace and god bless his soul… Goodbye Zubeen… Until we meet on the other side… Keep singing with your beautiful voice and make gods happy,” he added.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi expressed shock and grief at the demise of acclaimed Garg and said his music defined a generation and carved a special place in the hearts of millions.

“Celebrated as the ‘Voice of Assam’, he enchanted people with his voice in several Indian languages and attained the status of a ‘cultural icon’ at a very young age.

“In this hour of grief, I express my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and countless fans,” Kharge said in a post on X.

Gandhi described the passing of Garg as a terrible tragedy.

“His voice defined a generation, and his talent was truly unmatched. He overcame personal tragedies to reshape the landscape of Assamese music. His perseverance and courage have left an enduring mark. He will live on in our hearts and minds forever,” Gandhi said.

Assam Congress president and the party’s deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, mourned Garg’s death and hailed him as a “pride of every Assamese.”

“I am left speechless by the news of the death of Zubeen Garg, the pride of every Assamese, in an accident in Singapore. I cannot find words to express the loss we are feeling,” Gogoi, the Lok Sabha MP of Jorhat, from where the singer hailed, said in a statement.

He said Garg’s death is an irreparable loss for the entire music world and a personal loss for every Assamese.

“I pray for the eternal peace of Zubeen da’s soul and extend my condolences to his family,” Gogoi added.

State minister Ashok Singhal said that with Garg’s death, Assam has lost not just a voice but a heartbeat.

“Assam has lost not just a voice, but a heartbeat. Zubeen da was more than a singer; he was the pride of Assam and the nation, whose songs carried our culture, our emotions, and our spirit to every corner of the world.

“In his music, generations found joy, solace, and identity. His passing leaves behind a void that can never be filled. Assam has lost its dearest son, and India has lost one of its finest cultural icons,” he added.

Former Manipur CM N Biren Singh said Garg was a true cultural icon whose voice echoed the soul of the people of the Northeast.

“My heartfelt condolences to his family, fans, and the entire Assamese community. May his soul rest in peace,” he said.

Senior Congress leader Ripun Bora said Garg’s voice and indomitable spirit inspired generations across Assam and beyond.

“His voice, music, and indomitable spirit inspired generations across Assam and beyond. My heartfelt condolences to his family, fans, and loved ones. Rest in peace, Legend,” he said in a post on X.

North East United FC in a statement said, “Assam has lost its heartthrob… We mourn the passing of the legendary singer Zubeen Garg. His music will forever echo in our hearts. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and countless admirers in this difficult time…”

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society president Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi expressed shock beyond words on hearing about the singer’s demise.

“I am shocked beyond words on hearing about the tragic and sudden death of our heartthrob Zubin Garg, who mesmerised the world with his melodious songs. He was the icon of Assamese music after Dr Bhupen Hazarika, whose popularity surpassed all singers of past and present. In his sudden death the world has lost a genius singer, musician, lyricist and filmmaker. I on behalf of the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society convey heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and pray to the almighty god for heavenly abode for the departed soul,” Thongchi said in a condolence message. (With PTI input)