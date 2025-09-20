[ Prem Chetry ]

TAWANG, 19 Sep: The People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) has vehemently condemned the recent allegation levelled against Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering by Lobsang Gyatso, Tawang district president of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), terming it politically motivated and an attempt to defame the MLA.

Addressing a press briefing here on Thursday, PPA district president Phurpa Lama and spokesperson Urgyen Dorjee expressed concern over the language used by Gyatso, who had referred to the MLA with terms such as “dalaal” and “land mafia” in connection with the ongoing land allotment process in Tawang district.

The PPA leaders pointed out that while 72 individuals had applied for land allotment, only the MLA and his family were selectively named, which they said reflected a “clear attempt to malign the image of a popular and beloved leader of Tawang.”

Lama stated that land allotment is not under the jurisdiction of the MLA but the responsibility of the district administration and the Land Management Department. He emphasized that dragging the name of an elected representative into the process is misleading and politically motivated.

The leaders further declared that the PPA is prepared to take the matter to court and pursue legal proceedings against those responsible for defaming the MLA.

The PPA urged the public of Tawang not to be swayed by videos or propaganda that could spread hatred and division within the society.