– Kalyan Kumar Dutta

VKV Kharsang

When life is hard and things go wrong,

We must be brave, we must stay strong.

The road is tough, the path seems slow,

But patience helps our courage grow.

When troubles come and tears appear,

Hold on to hope, the light is near.

The darkest night will always end,

A brighter morning will descend.

If we stay calm and do not fall,

We’ll rise again, and face it all.

Each challenge teaches us to see,

How strong and wise we all can be.

So keep a smile, don’t lose your way,

A better time will come one day.

With patient heart and hopeful mind,

Great joy and peace we’re sure to find.

Life may test us, hard and deep,

But hope will guide the steps we keep.

Through every storm, we’ll make it through,

For strength and courage live in you.