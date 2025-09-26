NAHARLAGUN, 25 Sep: The Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (SDE) Department, in collaboration with Naharlagun-based Rural Development Society (RDS) and Germany-based TUD FaCE Institute, organized a two-day workshop on ‘Empowering ITI instructors with artificial intelligence (AI) for smarter teaching & training’ at the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology here on Thursday.

The workshop aimed to equip ITI instructors with AI-driven tools and techniques to enhance vocational teaching and training.

Through hands-on sessions and expert-led discussions, the participants explored how AI can transform traditional teaching methods, improve learning outcomes, and bring innovation to vocational education.

Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Director Sibo Passing highlighted the transformative potential of AI in vocational training. He emphasized that AI tools can personalize instruction, automate routine tasks, and offer real-time feedback, enhancing teaching efficiency and student engagement across Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

“Integration of AI into ITI curricula can address diverse learning needs and better prepare students with industry-relevant skills,” he said, and called for strategic adoption of AI to elevate the quality and impact of vocational education.

Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Assistant Director Jumbom Riba described the initiative as a progressive step towards modernizing ITI training in Arunachal Pradesh. He said that AI integration introduces innovative teaching methods and aligns vocational education with the evolving demands of the job market.

Riba emphasized that AI empowers instructors with data-driven approaches, enabling more personalized and effective training. He encouraged continued efforts to embed smart technologies into vocational education systems.

Jorg Hafer, trainer from TUD FaCE Institute,conducted a session on AI-driven curriculum development. A renowned expert in educational innovation, Hafer shared practical frameworks for designing adaptive curricula, developing intelligent teaching tools, and implementing adaptive learning models.

He emphasized on strategic embedding of AI within vocational education to enable personalized instruction and enhance both instructor effectiveness and learner engagement.

Rural Development Society president Tabu Dui reaffirmed his longstanding commitment to rural development and education since 1996. Dui said that the society is now expanding its focus to vocational training and organising similar workshops to strengthen the ITIs of the state.

The inaugural event was attended also by senior PMU, SDE consultants Suman Shukla and Vivek Raturi.