ITANAGAR, 28 Sep: Governor KT Parnaik urged union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu to aid and guide the state government in exploring practical ways and strategies to manage the rapid and unchecked urbanization in Arunachal Pradesh and the challenges posed by it, while also ensuring that development remains sustainable and people-centric.

The governor made the request during a meeting with the minister at the Raj Bhavan here on Sunday. They discussed the growing pace of urbanization in the state, and the challenges it has brought, and the aspirations of the people for a better quality of life.

The governor, while sharing concerns about the pressing issues caused by unplanned urbanization, such as the unchecked mushrooming of concrete structures, the emerging of narrow lanes instead of proper roads, inadequate drainage systems, inefficient solid waste management,

unregulated septic waste disposal, and the spread of unplanned settlements, called for adequate assistance from the central government to support the progressive development of Arunachal.

He also expressed concerns over housing, emphasizing the need for inclusive, affordable, and well-planned solutions to meet the increasing demands of the population.

Underscoring the importance of a clean and healthy environment, the governor emphasized that cleanliness must remain at the heart of urban development.

He said that well-maintained surroundings not only improve public health but also uplift the spirit of the people, contributing to the overall livability of towns and cities. (Raj Bhavan)