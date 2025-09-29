YUPIA, 28 Sep: Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday laid the foundation stones for five projects – two in Papum Pare and three in Keyi Panyor district – under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK).

The projects, sanctioned by the Minority Affairs Ministry, include infrastructure development of the primary health centre in Jote in Sangdupota circle with a project cost of Rs 2 crore; and construction of a multipurpose hall in Sangring village in Sagalee with a project cost of Rs 1 crore.

In Keyi Panyor district, the union minister laid the foundation stones for projects for infrastructure development of the community health centre in Yazali; installation of solar street lamps in Peni village in Yazali; and infrastructure development of the primary health centre in Joram.

Speaking on the occasion, Rijiju underscored the central government’s commitment to ensuring inclusive growth and development in all regions of the country. He urged the implementing agencies to maintain the highest standards of quality while executing the projects, and to ensure their timely completion.

The minister called upon officials to work with sincerity, dedication, and responsibility towards achieving the vision of equitable and sustainable development of the state and the nation.

At Yazali, Rijiju highlighted his consistent support for the aspirations of the people of Keyi Panyor, and reaffirmed his commitment to advancing the district’s growth and development in the coming years.

The union minister assured the gathering that he has always stood by the people of Keyi Panyor and will remain dedicated to supporting the district’s progress and prosperity in the future as well.

Rijiju also laid the foundation stones for the construction of ‘sadbhavna mandaps’ in Dutta and Siiro villages in Lower Subansiri district under the PMJVK.

In his address, Rijiju lauded the people of Ziro for their hard work and for utilising government funds effectively. He encouraged the youths to take up ecotourism ventures, highlighting the natural wealth of Arunachal Pradesh in forests, rivers, and mountains. “If we use our resources judiciously and promote ecotourism sustainably, Arunachal Pradesh can one day emerge as the state with the highest per capita income,” he said.

Rijiju also acknowledged the role of the Ziro Festival of Music in placing not only Ziro valley but also Arunachal on the global map. He emphasized that such platforms enhance the state’s visibility, attract tourists, and strengthen the local economy.

Ziro MLA Hage Appa expressed appreciation for the welfare initiatives of the Government of India, and urged the local people to make judicious use of the resources and schemes being provided.

Later in the day, the union minister visited Hapoli market, where he interacted with members of the Arunachal Chamber of Commerce, market committees, and shopkeepers.

During the interaction, he explained the vision of the Next-Gen GST reforms and highlighted how the goods and services tax has unified India’s taxation system, benefitting traders and consumers alike. (DIPROs)