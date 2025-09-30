ITANAGAR, 29 Sep: The Arunachal Law Students’ Union (ALSU) urged Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his deputy Chowna Mein to halt all activities relating to the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), including survey for preparing the pre-feasibility report (PFR), until consent of the affected villages is formally obtained through a transparent, participatory, and documented process.

The ALSU said development must not come at the cost of human dignity, peace and constitutional rights.

“Any step taken in disregard of these safeguards would be unsustainable, unjust and open to legal challenge,” the union stated in a memorandum submitted to the chief minister and the deputy chief minister.

“While the project is projected to yield benefits such as hydroelectric power generation, infrastructure development and economic growth, simultaneously it poses serious risks of mass displacement, ecological imbalance, and disruption of the socio-cultural systems of indigenous communities inhabiting the Siang belt,” the memorandum read.

The union said that no project-related activity, including preparation of PFR or detailed project report, can be lawfully or justifiably undertaken without obtaining free, prior and informed consent of the affected villages.

“Any attempt to proceed otherwise would constitute a breach of constitutional rights and principles laid down in judicial precedents and internationally recognized safeguards protecting tribal and indigenous people,” the union said.

“It has also come to our knowledge that some villagers have signed MoUs on behalf of entire villages. Such actions are uncalled for, as no individual or faction can represent the collective will of an entire village without formal, transparent and democratic consensus,” the memorandum said, adding that such practice creates division within the communities.