ANINI, 30 Sep: The third session of the Shiksha Saathi Dibang initiative was held at the Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) here in Dibang Valley district on Tuesday.

The programme featured Dr Samiul Hazarika, a recognized entrepreneur and professional career counsellor, as the resource person. Dr Hazarika provided students with comprehensive guidance on academic and career opportunities following Classes 10 and 12, emphasizing the importance of informed decision-making and skill development.

The session attracted over 150 attendees, including students from GHSS Anini and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) Anini.

ZPC Theko Tayu, members of the School Management Committee, parents, faculty members from both schools, and representatives from Hope Defence attended the session.

The interactive nature of the session received positive feedback due to its relevance and depth. The participants expressed optimism that Shiksha Saathi Dibang would continue to be a valuable resource for empowering students and shaping their academic and professional journeys in the future. (DIPRO)