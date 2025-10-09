ITANAGAR, 8 Oct: The Border Roads Task Force (BRTF), Project Vartak conducted a special cleanliness and food hygiene drive at an old age home in Tawang district, a defence official said.

The drive was conducted at Mahabodhi Positive Living Society – an old age home dedicated to the care and well-being of senior citizens at Teli in Tawang from 21 September to 7 October, the official said.

Defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat on Wednesday said the focus of the initiative was on food hygiene, as it plays a vital role in maintaining the immunity and health of the elderly.

A nursing assistant briefed the residents and staff on hygienic cooking, safe food handling, and the importance of clean surroundings in preventing infections, the official said.

Personnel of 763 BRTF actively participated in cleaning the kitchen, dining, and storage areas, followed by the preparation of a nutritious and wholesome meal served with affection to all residents.

“It feels good to see such young and energetic people working with us it brings warmth to our hearts,” said one of the elderly residents while interacting with the BRO personnel.

The abhiyan, which extended beyond cleanliness to care, dignity, and empathy for the elders of society, concluded with residents and BRTF personnel sharing smiles, songs, and stories, the official added. (PTI)