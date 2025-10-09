KHONSA, 8 Oct: Over 1600 people from Tutnu and five other nearby villages availed various government services during a ‘Seva Aapke Dwar’ (SAD) camp organized at Tutnu village, Lazu in Tirap district, on Wednesday.

Rural development & Panchayati Raj secretary Sonal Swaroop, who was on a two-day visit to the district, attended the camp and distributed agricultural and horticultural tools to farmers from Tutnu, Upper Kolam, Lower Kolam, Nogna, Thungjang, and Kuthung villages.

Inspecting the departmental stalls, she advised officials to effectively communicate scheme guidelines and eligibility criteria to the villagers, enabling them to avail government benefits.

She also interacted with the villagers and said that since 2018, the state government has been conducting ‘Sarkar Aapke Dwar’, ‘Prashasan Aapke Dwar’, and ‘Seva Aapke Dwar’ camps in far-flung areas to deliver services and facilities at the doorsteps of citizens, ensuring effective dissemination of state and central flagship programmes.

Tirap deputy commissioner Techu Aran stated that ‘Seva Aapke Dwar,’ a flagship initiative of the state government is a true example of ‘governance in action’ as it brings essential services directly to the doorsteps of the people.

Calling the programme a major step towards inclusive governance, Aran noted that its impact is clearly visible on the ground, as more people are coming forward to avail themselves of government benefits, awareness about various schemes has significantly increased, and inter-departmental coordination has reached an unprecedented level.

Chief of Tutnu village Wangham Lowang expressed his gratitude to the district administration for organizing the camp in his village.

Lazu EAC N.L Naam, HoDs and PRI members attended the camp. (DIPRO)