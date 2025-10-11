YINGKIONG, 10 Oct: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS), Yingkiong branch in Upper Siang district celebrated the 46th foundation day of the APWWS with a collective resolve to continue working towards making society a safer and more equitable place for women and children.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation of senior women pioneers, members of the APWWS, Yingkiong, and Simong team, Gorkha women, and women from all walks of life.

During the celebration, new office bearers of the APWWS Yingkiong branch, including president Kasimang Jopir Pazing and general secretary Aseng Taron, took charge.

Speaking on the occasion, Pazing thanked all women for reposing faith in her leadership and assured to work tirelessly for women’s empowerment, emancipation, and overall welfare.

She emphasized unity among women, irrespective of caste or creed, and encouraged them to reach out to the APWWS or the one-stop centre whenever they are in distress. Pazing pledged to “work with team spirit to uphold justice and discourage wrongdoings” and called upon all to maintain morality and dignity.

She further sought their continuous cooperation and support to take women’s rights and welfare in the district to greater heights.

General secretary Taron also addressed the gathering, assuring her commitment to working for the cause of women and children.

Chief adviser Dr Mity Jopir congratulated the APWWS team for their remarkable achievement in establishing the new office building, calling it a “dream come true moment” for all.

District Medical Officer Dr Gepeng Litin urged women to create child-friendly homes and to say no to drugs, tobacco, alcohol, and plastics.

She highlighted the hazards of plastic use, and encouraged adopting eco-friendly and sustainable practices.

Senior woman leader Omyang Boli remembered Jarjum Ete, the first chairperson of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women, for her continuous guidance and motivation in forming the women’s organisation in Yingkiong to protect women’s rights and raise their concerns.

Earlier, outgoing president Kalpana Perme Sitek shared how the team successfully realised the long-cherished dream of having an independent APWWS office in Yingkiong, and thanked all stakeholders for their support in turning that dream into reality.

Outgoing general secretary Kosiang Pangkam highlighted the objectives and significance of the foundation day celebration. She thanked the womenfolk of Yingkiong for their unwavering support and active participation during her tenure.

As a mark of respect and appreciation, several APWWS members and the Simong team were felicitated with mementos and certificates for their contributions. (DIPRO)