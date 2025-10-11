LIKABALI, 10 Oct: The Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission’s (ArSRLM), block mission management unit (BMMU) here in Lower Siang district organized a programme as part of the Poshan Maah celebration at the BMMU training hall here on 9 October.

The event aimed to promote holistic nutrition, health awareness, and financial literacy among rural communities.

The session covered a wide range of themes under the Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2025 initiative, including Swast Nari, Sashakt Parivar (women’s health), Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam (environmental consciousness through tree plantation), and Poshan Bhi, Padhai Bhi (integrating nutrition with education), which were presented by the ICDS department.

Speaking on obesity and lifestyle diseases, Medical Officer Dr Tai Neme highlighted the importance of reducing sugar, salt, and oil intake, and guided the participants on managing blood pressure and diabetes.

ArSRLM Likabali Block Mission Manager Techi Yagar explained ‘Gender budgeting & the panch sutra of financial literacy’, focusing on inclusive and informed financial decision-making at both household and community levels.

ICDS Supervisor Joter Garah was also among the resource persons.

The event witnessed active participation of Hige Hinam PLF members, anganwadi workers and helpers, and BMMU staff, making the celebration lively and engaging.

The event was organized in collaboration with the district women and child development department. (DIPRO)