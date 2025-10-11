ITANAGAR, 10 Oct: Author and Agriculture Development Officer Subi Taba’s book, Tales from the Dawn-lit Mountains, has been shortlisted for the Ramnath Goenka Sahithya Samman (RNGSS) 2025.

The book, based on tales of Arunachal Pradesh, was launched in May this year. It is a publication of the Penguin Random House India.

The prestigious award, now in its third edition, celebrates outstanding work in Indian literature across multiple genres.

Tales from the Dawn-lit Mountains is in the competitive field and sits alongside two acclaimed works: Heart Lamp by International Booker winner Banu Mushtaq (Penguin), and The Girl with the Seven Lives by Vikas Swarup (Simon & Schuster).

Named in honour of press pioneer Ramnath Goenka and instituted by The New Indian Express Group, the RNGSS rewards literary excellence in fiction, non-fiction, debut, and lifetime achievement categories.

The jury for 2025 includes eminent personalities: Pavan Varma (chair), Githa Hariharan, and Sanjeev Sanyal. The winners will be announced on 28 November at the award ceremony in Delhi.

This recognition underscores the literary community’s growing interest in narratives from the Northeast, voices from historically underrepresented regions, and stories grounded in tribal life and landscape.