PASIGHAT, 27 Oct: Fifty-five patients, including senior citizens, were examined during a free health camp organised at Ralling village in Mebo subdivision of East Siang district by the Siang Trust on Sunday.

The camp was conducted by surgical specialist Dr Bomni Tayeng, eye specialist Dr Ponung Perme, dental surgeons Dr Mini Ering and Dr Miti Burang, and others.

It was attended also by Siang Trust president Mohonto Panging Pao, and representatives of the Siang Trust.

Free pressure tests, sugar tests, glycated Hb tests, ECG, and lipid profile were conducted during the camp, and medicines were given free of cost to the patients. (DIPRO)