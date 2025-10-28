TAWANG, 27 Oct: Tsewang Norboo from Ladakh won the men’s elite XCT at the 8th MTB Tawang Challenge with a time 43.07.540 minutes on the opening day of the event held here on Monday.

Khushiman Gharti (44.24.717 minutes) of the Army Adventure Wing and Shiven (48.48.706 mins) from Haryana took the second and third spot, respectively, the Arunachal Cycling Association (ACA) informed in a release.

The elite men’s XCT event was held over four laps, each lap being 2.7 km long.

In the junior men’s XCT category, Kevin Lyngdoh from Meghalaya emerged champion with a time of 38.36.114 minutes, while Redolent Shadap from Meghalaya (48.14.750 minutes) and Lobsang Tsering from Arunachal Pradesh (50.30.648 mins) took the second and third position, respectively.

The junior men’s event was held over three laps, each lap 2.7 km long.

The women’s open mass start (XCO), junior men’s mass start (XCO), and men’s open mass start (XCO) events will be held on Tuesday.

Over 35 top riders from various states are participating in this year’s edition, aimed at promoting adventure sports and cycling culture.

The event is being organized by the ACA, under the aegis of the Cycling Federation of India, with support from the Youth Affairs Department. (With DIPRO input)