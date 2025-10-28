NAMSAI, 27 Oct: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein reaffirmed the state government’s continued support for youth-led initiatives, and said that forums like the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) would further strengthen interstate cooperation and nurture leadership across the region.

Attending the inaugural session of the NESO’s general council meeting, hosted by the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union here on Monday, Mein commended the participation and

enthusiasm of student leaders from across the region, stating that the gathering of student leaders from diverse communities and states demonstrated a shared vision and commitment to work towards the welfare of the student community.

The event brought together student leaders and youth representatives from across the Northeastern states to deliberate on key issues such as education, employment, cultural preservation, and regional unity.

Mein said that India’s greatest strength lies in its youths, who make up nearly 64 percent of the nation’s total population.

“The youths of the Northeast are vibrant, talented, and full of potential; their ideas, creativity, and determination are vital to shaping the nation’s future,” Mein said.

The DCM also highlighted the region’s growing presence on the national stage, particularly in sports, in which Arunachal Pradesh now ranks third, after Manipur and Assam. He expressed pride in the achievements of the region’s young athletes, artists, and innovators who continue to bring laurels to their communities.

Describing Namsai district as “a land where nature, culture, and youthful energy coexist in harmony,” he called upon the youths to preserve this balance while pursuing modern growth and innovation.

NESO’s chief adviser Dr Samujjal Bhattacharjya, its chairman Samuel Jyrwa, secretary-general Mutshikoyu Yhobu, and representatives from seven Northeastern states attended the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Mein attended the Poi-Lu-Phra, Lu-Kongmu Lu-Kathina and Khamsang ceremony at Phra Sutong-Pey Buddha Vihara in Manfaiseng village.

He expressed appreciation for Ven Khantipala Bhikkhu and the Manfaiseng Monastery Seva Committee for organizing the spiritually enriching event and promoting the values of compassion and peace.

He also unveiled the boundary wall of the Pubbana Sasana Rakkhita Buddha Vihara, donated by Nang Amseng Namchoom and family. (DCM’s PR Cell)