BASAR, 28 Oct: Leparada Deputy Commissioner Himani Meena has urged all sections of the society in the district to ensure efficient and sustainable waste management.

Chairing a review meeting of the District Urban Development Agency (DUDA) here on Monday, the DC expressed concern over the low rate of monthly user fee collection. She urged colonies and market representatives to ensure timely payment of the nominal monthly utility charges.

“The collected funds are essential for sustaining sanitation logistics and workforce management,” the DC added.

Encouraging SHGs and local entrepreneurs to engage in waste disposal activities at the material recovery facility (MRF) site, the DC offered to sign requisite MoUs with interested parties for the treatment of legacy waste and to encourage long-term collaboration in legacy waste management initiatives.

She urged the residents to segregate waste at the household level, and suggested that colonies may initiate ‘zero waste colony’ projects on a pilot basis on their own. She assured administrative support and financial incentives for the same.

The DC further emphasized the need to phase out single-use plastic through awareness and responsible civic behaviour. She directed the Health Department to ensure proper disposal of biomedical waste as per guidelines.

UD AE Tei Taba delivered a presentation,highlighting the current status of solid waste management and the challenges faced by the sanitation team in the Basar urban area.

UD Executive Engineer cum DUDA Member Secretary Nabam Kai also spoke. (DIPRO)