Arunachal’s Liyum Ete finishes 2nd in junior men’s XCO’

TAWANG, 28 Oct: Ladakh’s Tsewang Norboo, Kushiman Gharti from the Army Adventure Wing, and Shiven from Haryana showcased their prowess once again in the 8th MTB Tawang Challenge, which concluded on Tuesday.

In the men’s elite XCO (cross-country Olympic) race held on Tuesday, Norboo, Gharti, and Shiven secured the first, second, and third position, respectively.

The race was held over six laps, with each being 2.7 km long.

Earlier, in the XCT (cross-country time trial) race held on Monday, Norboo took the top spot, with Gharti and Shiven finishing in the second and third position, respectively.

Star Nargary from Karnataka won the women’s XCO race. Pavitra Kurtakoti from Karnataka and Sandhya Morya from Madhya Pradesh finished second and third, respectively. The race was held over four laps, each 2.7 km long.

In the mens junior (XCO) category, Kevin Lyngdoh from Meghalaya emerged the champion, while Liyum Ete from Arunachal Pradesh and John Rodrick B Shadap from Meghalaya secured the second and third position, respectively. It was held over four laps, each 2.7 km long.

The winners were awarded cash prizes, certificates, and medals during the concluding ceremony.

The event was organised by the Arunachal Cycling Association under the aegis of the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), with support from the Department of Youth Affairs.

The closing ceremony was attended by Jang ADC Hakraso Kri, CO Tage Monya, MO Dr Rinchin Tsering, owner of Green Tara Residential School Choten Lhamu, ACA secretary-general Tadar Gunu, Tawang Cycling Association president Jambey Wangchu, CFI’s Athletes Commission member and West Bengal Cycling Association secretary Abhijit Sett, and retired DSP of Manipur Police E Bhubaneswar, among others.