ITANAGAR, 1 Nov: The foundation day of eight states and seven union territories (UTs) was celebrated with great enthusiasm at the Raj Bhavanhere on Saturday.

Governor KT Parnaik and his wife Anagha Parnaik joined the people from across these states and UTs in the colourful celebration.

Extending foundation day greetings, the governor conveyed his good wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Delhi, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry on their state and UT Day. He also greeted the people of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, who were part of the celebration.

The governor said that “1 November is a red-letter day in India’s history, as it marks the formation of many states and UTs across the country, from north to the south, and from east to the west.”

He highlighted the unique strengths of each state and UT while noting their shared bonds with Arunachal Pradesh.

The governor commended the contributions of people from these regions toward Arunachal’s development. He also commended the participants for their vibrant cultural presentations that reflected India’s unity in diversity.

Conveying the good wishes of the people of Arunachal, Parnaik expressed confidence that such celebrations under the Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat initiative would further strengthen national integration and deepen cultural understanding among citizens.

He noted that the youths of the country are the greatest beneficiaries of this initiative, as it inspires them to appreciate and uphold India’s rich diversity.

A large gathering, comprising members of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, North Eastern Institute of Science and Technology, Rajiv Gandhi University, business community, and government departments attended the celebration. (Raj Bhavan)