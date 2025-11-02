RONO HILLS, 1 Nov: The female research scholars of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) now have a new hostel, named the ‘Dihing Halls of Residence’.

During a meeting between members of the Rajiv Gandhi University Research Scholars’ Forum (RGURSF) and the boarders of the first batch of Dihing, in the presence of hostel warden Dr Lisa Lomdak here on Saturday, the boarders extended heartfelt gratitude to the university’s vice chancellor for allocating the much-needed hostel for female research scholars, fulfilling a long-pending demand.

Addressing the gathering, RGURSF president Tagru Talu stated that the achievement was a result of the collective efforts of all scholars, especially the female scholars who consistently raised the issue.

He reaffirmed the RGURSF’s commitment to safeguarding the welfare and interests of the scholar community and the university as a whole.

He highlighted that 60% (423) of female scholars had been facing accommodation challenges for years, with the ‘Dibang Hostel’ having only 50 rooms, serving as the lone hostel for women scholars since 2015. “Over the years, female scholars have gone through immense difficulties. The new hostel has eased their struggle to a great extent,” Talu said.

He also emphasised that in the coming days the RGURSF will continue to press for the construction of additional scholars’ hostels to accommodate more scholars and reduce the socioeconomic hardships faced by them.

Dr Lomdak acknowledged the longstanding shortage of accommodation for female scholars since the establishment of the Dibang Hostel, where many had to stay in common or study rooms due to lack of space. She emphasised that access to safe, hygienic, and quality accommodation is a fundamental right of every scholar and should not be compromised.