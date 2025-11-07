BANGKOK, 6 Nov: Badminton player Taku Manku from Arunachal Pradesh has clinched a bronze medal at the Yonex-CP Junior International Series 2025 – a BWF-recognised international event held at Banthongyord Badminton School in Bangkok, Thailand, from 28 October to 2 November.

Representing India, Taku delivered an impressive performance throughout the tournament and narrowly missed a place in the final after a thrilling semifinal match that ended 21-19, 11-21, 20-22 against an Indonesian player, showcasing his grit, composure, and immense potential on the court.

A Class 11 (arts) student of Don Bosco School, Itanagar, Taku hails from Palin in Kra Daadi district. He began his journey under the aegis of the Arunachal State Badminton Association (ASBA) and was recognised as the youngest and most promising player in Arunachal’s badminton history during the 3rd Dorjee Khandu Memorial State Badminton Championship in 2015.

Taku has consistently dominated state-level tournaments and represented Arunachal in numerous sub-junior and junior state ranking championships, earning multiple top podium finishes across various age categories.