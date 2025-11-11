YINGKIONG, 10 Nov: An awareness programme on the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence (PWDV) Act, 2005 and the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act) was organised here in Upper Siang district on Monday.

The programme aimed to raise awareness and enhance understanding of women’s rights and legal safeguards under the two Acts. The session emphasised the importance of creating a safe and supportive environment for women at workplaces and within the community.

The programme was organised by the members of Internal Complaints Committees, under the supervision of Women and Child Development Deputy Director Ine Pertin. (DIPRO)