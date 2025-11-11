[ Prem Chetry ]

TAWANG, 10 Nov: Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia was named the brand ambassador of the Tawang District Archery Association (TDAA) during his visit to Tawang on Monday.

The football icon lauded the efforts of the TDAA, saying that archery has always been an indispensable part of the cultures across the Himalayan region, especially the Northeast, and must be passed on to the next generation.

“Archery in the Northeastern region is a cultural gift, and people here have a natural talent for it. Since time immemorial, our ancestors have used it as a means of livelihood,” Bhutia said.

He advised young archers to work hard and stay disciplined, expressing hope that athletes from Arunachal Pradesh would one day represent the state at the Olympic Games.

Meanwhile, members of the TDAA expressed their gratitude to the ace footballer for accepting the proposal to be named the brand ambassador, saying that his guidance and inspiration would greatly motivate young archers.