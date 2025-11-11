First Monyul Super League begins

TAWANG, 10 Nov: India’s former football captain Bhaichung Bhutia assured of full support from his football academy to help nurture and train promising young players from the Monyul region.

He gave the assurance during the opening ceremony of the inaugural Monyul Super League at the Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso High Altitude Stadium here.

Bhutia, who kicked off the tournament, expressed joy on seeing the growing enthusiasm for football in the state and the Monyul region.

The league, being organised by the Tawang District Sports Association in partnership with ‘Durex The Birds and Bees Talk’, aims to foster sportsmanship, encourage youth participation, and create a strong platform for emerging football talents in the region.

Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering expressed hope that the tournament would inspire youths of the Mon region to take up sports and live a healthy lifestyle. He thanked the partners of the league and hoped to continue working with The Birds & Bees Talk for the betterment of youths.

Gaurav Jain, executive vice president – South Asia, Reckitt, said: “We are proud to partner with the Monyul Super League through Durex The Birds and Bees Talk – a programme committed to empowering youths with life skills, confidence, and the ability to make healthy choices.”

He expressed hope that the league would inspire rising talents and strengthen the spirit of unity and pride in the community.

The league features seven teams from Tawang and West Kameng districts.

The final is scheduled for 25 November.

MLAs Phurpa Tsering and Tsering Lhamu, former MLA Tsering Tashi, Gajraj Corps GOC Lt Gen Gambhir Singh, 5 Mountain Division GOC Maj Gen Amit Nautiyal, among others, attended the inaugural ceremony.