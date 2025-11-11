[ Prafulla Kaman ]

RUKSIN, 10 Nov: Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering and East Siang DC Sonalika Jivani on Monday visited the erosion-hit Debing river site in East Siang district to assess the intensity of damages.

Interacting with the local villagers, Ering said that he has already instructed the WRD engineers to conduct a baseline survey and prepare a detailed project report for a scheme to control flooding and erosion. The MLA assured them that he would approach the government for adequate funding for an anti-erosion project at Debing.

The DC expressed hope that the proposed project, if approved, would protect lands and properties, and also promote natural irrigation systems connected to cultivation sites.