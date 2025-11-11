MALIGAON, 10 Nov: Several elephants were recently saved from possible accidents due to the vigilance and timely action of alert loco pilots and staff in different sections under the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).

On 10 October, tower wagon driver Jitendra Kumarduring his run noticed two elephants crossing the railway track between Rajabhatkhawa and Kalchini section of the Alipurduar division. Acting swiftly and responsibly, he applied the brakes and brought the tower wagon to a complete halt, thereby preventing a potential elephant dashing incident.

In another instance, on 16 October, while operating a special train, loco pilot Satyendra Yadav and assistant loco pilot Sudarshan Hatimuria noticed four elephants crossing the tracks in the Mariani-Titabar section of the Tinsukia division.

The crew acted promptly by applying the brakes and stopping the train in time, saving the lives of four elephants.

Similarly, on 24 October, the crew of Train No 20503 (Dibrugarh-New Delhi) Rajdhani Express – loco pilot Lalman and assistant loco pilot Vinit Gupta – observed an elephant on the track between Bokajan and Khotkhoti section of Tinsukia division. They immediately applied emergency brakes and brought the train to a halt, thereby averting a possible mishap and ensuring the safety of both wildlife and passengers.

“With the longest elephant corridors in the Indian Railways network, the NFR remains committed to ensuring safe train operations while protecting wildlife. The railway is continuously implementing measures such as intrusion detection systems, construction of underpasses, and enhanced patrolling to reduce elephant-train collisions in sensitive areas,”a release from the NFR informed.