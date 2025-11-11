RAYANG, 10 Nov: Arunachal Shiksha Vikas Samiti (ASVS) patron Tai Tagak inaugurated a mini-auditorium, while ASVS adviser Bodong Yiranginaugurated three additional classrooms at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) here in East Siang district recently in a function organised by the ASVS, which manages the KGBV.

In his keynote address, Tagak lauded the infrastructural and academic progress of the KGBV and congratulated the ASVS on its sustained efforts to uplift girls’ education in remote areas.

He stressed that education should not be limited to academics but must build character, discipline, and national pride. He further emphasised integrating the Indian knowledge system with modern learning, and encouraged the adoption of swadeshi (indigenous) products to strengthen self-reliance.

Highlighting Vidya Bharati’s growing academic network, he informed that it has now established its own university and affiliated colleges across India.

Yirang in his address praised the commitment of the ASVS and the school team, and underscored the importance of teaching in local languages to preserve culture and identity.

Ruksin ADC Kiran Ningo commended the rapid development of the KGBV, and assured of full administrative support to its future endeavours.

APPEI Regulatory Commission member Dr JoramAniya, who is also the ASVS president, highlighted “moral and character education” as the foundation of a truly enlightened society.

To commemorate the occasion, the ASVS distributed sweaters to all students, and shawls to all staff members as a token of goodwill.