RONO HILLS/ITANAGAR, 10 Nov: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU)’s political science department, in collaboration with Dharamshala (HP)-based 108 Peace International, organised a talk on the topic, ‘Dalai Lama at 90: Legacies and the road ahead’ at the university on Monday.

Participating in the event, Yeshi Dawa, a senior researcher at 108 Peace International, emphasised the Dalai Lama’s universal message of compassion, peace, and moral responsibility. He underscored the Dalai Lama’s profound association with India, referring to him as a “son of India” and emphasising the country’s enduring contribution to global spirituality and peace, programme coordinator Dr Nuki Gammeng said in a release.

Dawa reflected on the Dalai Lama’s four commitments – promotion of human values, inter-religious harmony, preservation of cultural and ecological heritage, and revival of ancient Indian wisdom. He also provided a comprehensive overview of the Dalai Lama’s philosophical, spiritual, and humanitarian legacy.

The programme was conducted under the guidance of Dr Punyo Yarang.

Dawa also delivered a talk on the life and philosophy of the 14th Dalai Lama in another event held at Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) on Monday.

He underlined the significance of peace from both spiritual and geographical perspectives, stating that “compassion is like water – it is essential for life.”

The event at DNGC was organised by the political science department of the college, in collaboration with the 108 Peace Institute and the college’s Internal Quality Assurance Cell, on the theme ‘The lifelong legacies of the 14th Dalai Lama and the road ahead’ as part of the 108 Peace Talk Series – Arunachal Pradesh, programme coordinator Dr Chalak Lowang informed in a release.

DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan emphasised the importance of global peace for building a harmonious and prosperous nation. He observed that, in the pursuit of development, humanity is gradually drifting away from moral values and ethics. Stressing the need to promote non-violence, compassion, and brotherhood, he remarked, “No prosperity is possible without peace. We are meant to save lives and spread kindness.”

Political Science HoD Dr Suparna Bhattacharjee said that peace, commitment, and values are indispensable in today’s world. She highlighted four focus areas of the talk – religious freedom, democracy, climate action, and leadership – all inspired by the life and legacy of the 14th Dalai Lama.

Dr Bhattacharjee noted that “practicing kindness and warm-heartedness brings happiness not only to others but also to oneself,” emphasising that the world today urgently needs peace and harmony.

Earlier, programme coordinator Dr Joba Riba encouraged students to participate actively in discussions.