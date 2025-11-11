ITANAGAR, 10 Nov: A state-level training programme for district-level master trainers was conducted at the DK Conventional Centre here on Monday by the State Election Commission (SEC), in preparation for the upcoming panchayat andmunicipal elections.

Addressing the district-level master trainers, State Election Commissioner Rinchin Tashi underlined the important role of master trainers in imparting training to the teams of polling personnel in the districts, and said that “effective and meticulous training is key to error-free election process in conducting elections in free, fair and transparent manner.”

He requested all to be well conversant with the relevant Acts, rules and step-by-step proceduresinvolved at various stages, so that they can further familiarise all presiding officers and polling officers with such relevant Acts, rules and procedures during their training at the respective district headquarters or RO headquarters.

He also emphasised on imparting hands-on training and mock exercise on handling ballot boxes and filling up of statutory formats at the state level and the district level.

Resource persons of the state-level training, Itanagar DHTE NSS SLO Dr AK Mishra, and SCERTAssistant Director NK Chaurasia, dwelt at length on all aspects of procedures required to be performed by the polling teams, adhering to all relevant provisions of the Acts and rules, and conducted hands-ontraining on ballot boxes.