YUPIA, 10 Nov: Papum Pare Superintendent of Police (SP) Taru Gusar launched the logo of the upcoming 42nd NTPC Sub-Junior (Recurve, Compound & Indian Round) National (Boys & Girls) Archery Championship during a coordination meeting of the Arunachal Archery Association (AAA) and stakeholder departments of the Papum Pare district administration, held at the DC’s conference hall here on Monday.

The national event is scheduled to be held from 22 to 30 November at the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium here, under the aegis of the AAA.

Terming the event an opportunity for archery enthusiasts in the state, Gusar assured of all possible support from the police department for the successful organisation of the championship.

During the meeting, issues related to water supply, electricity, sanitation, medical assistance, and police coordination were discussed in detail. Gaps in preparedness were identified, and necessary directives were issued to ensure smooth conduct of the championship.

AAA president Tadar Niglar said that Arunachalis are inherently skilled archers, and expressed hope that the championship would provide a platform for hidden talents to rise and shine on the national stage.

The meeting was attended also by AC Bengia Yakar, officials from the Electrical, Urban Development, PHE, Health, and Sports Departments, and members of the AAA. (DIPRO)