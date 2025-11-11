PASIGHAT, 10 Nov: A group of 21 trainees from the 38th batch of agriculture field assistants (AFA), accompanied by two instructors from the Gramsevak Training Centre (GTC) here in East Siang district, are on a 10-day interstate educational exposure tour to Meghalaya and Assam from Sunday.

The tour is an integral part of their academic curriculum, aimed at enhancing practical knowledge and field-level insights into modern agricultural practices.

During the tour, the team will visit central- and state-level agricultural institutions; research centres and the Central Agricultural University (CAU); progressive farmers’ fields; farmer-producer Companies (FPCs) and organisations (FPOs); and various offices of the agriculture department.

This initiative is sponsored by the Agriculture Department of Arunachal Pradesh, and reflects its commitment to nurturing future-ready agriculture professionals through experiential learning and exposure to innovative farming models, a GTC release stated.