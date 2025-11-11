RONO HILLS, 10 Nov: A workshop on ‘Accounting: Trends, tools and professional practices’ was held at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here on Monday to celebrate the International Accounting Day.

Organised by RGU’s commerce department, the workshop began with the lighting of lamp by dignitaries and rendition of the university song.

Following this, RGU Commerce HoD Prof RC Parida outlined the significance of observing the event, covering various aspects of accounting.

Commerce & Management Prof SK Jena said that “this day also commemorates the first book of mathematician Luca Pacioli, the father of accounting.”

He apprised the attendees of the revised syllabus under the NEP, highlighting the significance put on the commerce papers. He said that the outcome of the revised NEP syllabus would be productive and beneficial for the students of RGU.

Numaligarh Refinery Limited general manager Mrityunjay Acharjee conducted a session on the international accounting practices, role of IFRS, GRI, transparency in corporate disclosure and, betterdecision-making process. He also highlighted India’s performance in transitioning and adopting reporting practices introduced by international regulatory agencies such as IFRS and GRI, aligning with the SDGs.

University of Calcutta’s Commerce Professor Ashish Kumar Sana highlighted the significance of celebrating the Accounting Day and the role of accountants in analysing corporate data worldwide.

Star Cement Ltd general manager Atul Yadav spoke on automation of accounting process using different accounting software to analyse the accounting data. He also dwelt on the significance of various laws, standards, and Acts governing the companies’ practices, and disclosure of financial and non-financial information to the stakeholders.

RGU Vice-Chancellor (i/c) Prof Jayadeba Sahoohighlighted the significance of accounting in day-to-day activities. He spoke about “karmic accounts,”and advised the students to be good and honest as a person. He also advised the attendees to assess their personal accounts regularly.

Prof Sahoo emphasised the seven deadly sins – wealth without work; pleasure without conscience; knowledge without character; commerce without morality; science without humanity; religion without sacrifice; politics without principles – and encouraged the students to work hard and focus on learning significant concepts of accounting during their time in academia.

The programme ended with the rendition of the national anthem.