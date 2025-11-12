Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 11 Nov: A senior teacher of the Ramakrishna Mission School (RKMS) in Aalo, West Siang district, was found dead in his staff quarters on Monday afternoon, police said.

West Siang SP Kardak Riba informed that the deceased has been identified as 52-year-old Sukumar Chowdhury, a long-serving faculty member of the school. His body was discovered at around 1:30 pm by his wife Pallavi Chowdhury, who is also a teacher at RKMS.

“On 10 November, at about 1:30 pm, a telephonic intimation was received from Pallavi Chowdhury, aged 42 years, reporting that her husband Sukumar Chowdhury had died by suicide at their residence in RKMS Aalo Staff Quarters No 165, Type-II,” the SP stated.

Preliminary examination did not reveal any sign of foul play, though the case remains under investigation.

An unnatural death case has been registered at the Aalo police station under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023 and Sub-Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh has been assigned as the investigating officer, the SP informed.

He added that the deceased was reportedly suffering from depression for the past few months and often used to tell his colleagues that he did not feel good at all.

“A postmortem examination was carried out at the zonal general hospital, Aalo, on 11 November under official supervision,” the police said.

The police authorities added that there was no visible external injury and the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the autopsy and forensic reports are received.