NARI, 12 Nov: The 2nd Edition of the District Level Lt. Tako Dabi Memorial Football Tournament 2025 was inaugurated by Home minister Mama Natung at the Daying Ering Memorial Football Stadium here in Lower Siang on Wednesday.

Sponsored by the Cibo Baagv Ao Kvba and organized by the District Football Association, Lower Siang, under the aegis of the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association, a total of 13 teams are competing in the tournament for the coveted championship trophy and a cash prize of Rs. 1,50,000.

Addressing the gathering, Natung fondly remembered late Tako Dabi, former Home minister and the first MLA of Nari-Koyu Assembly Constituency. He further emphasized the importance of sports and youth empowerment and urged the younger generation to utilize the various government initiatives for sportspersons. He highlighted Arunachal Pradesh’s growing prominence in sports, calling it “a sporting powerhouse of the country,” and lauded the state’s youth for “shining in every field.”

Later in the day, the minister also inaugurated the newly constructed police station building at Nari.

Among those present were Nari-Koyu MLA Tojir Kadu, Pasighat MLA Tapi Darang, Miti Moyong Dabi, widow of late Tako Dabi, Lower Siang DC Rujjum Rakshap, DIGP Pasighat Hobi Tamang, SP Gothombu Dajangju and other HoDs, Panchayat leaders, GBs, members of Cibo Baagv Ao Kvba and the general public. (DIPRO)