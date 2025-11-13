CHANGLANG, 12 Nov: Finance commissioner Y.W Ringu has emphasized the need for close coordination between the banks and line departments in Changlang district to achieve the targets under various schemes within stipulated timelines.

Ringu urged all bank branches to prioritize lending to the priority sector and expedite disposal of pending cases under the Atma Nirbhar schemes, “which are key credit-linked flagship programmes of the state government.”

Chairing a special meeting of the District Level Bankers’ Committee (DLBC) and District Consultative Committee (DCC) at the DC’s conference hall here on Wednesday, Ringu took stock of key banking and developmental indicators of the district, including the credit-deposit ratio, priority sector advances, SHG-bank linkage progress, and implementation status of schemes.

The progress of social security schemes like PMJJBY, PMSBY, and APY, as well as the potential linked credit plan, financial inclusion initiatives, and Bakijai cases, were also reviewed during the meeting.

Highlighting the importance of transparency and proactive service, the commissioner advised bank officials to guide rural customers in claiming unclaimed deposits and ensure Aadhaar linkage of all bank accounts.

She reiterated the importance of the three A’s – Awareness, Accessibility, and Action – for achieving the objectives of financial inclusion.

Ringu also called upon all government officials to perform their duties with integrity and impartiality, extending every possible assistance to rural citizens for their socio-economic upliftment.

She commended the efforts of all stakeholders for their contribution to rural prosperity.

ADC Marpe Riba, NABARD AGM Kamal Roy, heads of line departments, branch managers of various banks, block mission managers of ArSRLM, among others, attended the meeting. (DIPRO)